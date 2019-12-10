Thomas "Tom" Jones

June 13, 1925 - December 6, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Thomas "Tom" Frederick Jones, age 94, of Edgerton, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Janesville on June 13, 1925, the son of the late Dewey and Freida (Wolf) Jones. Tom married Mavis M. Reed, the love of his life on October 30, 1948. She preceded him death on August 19, 2007. Tom enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17, proudly serving his country for three years. During this time, he served on the U.S.S. Franklin, and received a Purple Heart as a military award from being wounded. Tom started Reliable Beauty & Barber Supply, a family owned business, over 52 years ago. Because of his hard work and perseverance, the business continues to be a crucial part of the family. Throughout his life, Tom enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, playing the organ, singing gospels, golfing, playing cards, boating, fishing with his grandchildren, Albion Tigers baseball games, and taking care of his yard. Tom also belonged to the Elks Club, The Barbershop Quartet, golf and bowling leagues, and he was also a Deacon at The Congregational Church for many years. As his family grew, he included them all, especially his grandchildren, in most of those activities. What we will miss the most is his unique sense of humor, his never ending stories, his jokes, and his famous "shortcuts". Tom was most well known for his unending generosity to everyone, especially those less fortunate, his love for Christmas, the family tradition of the white flocked Christmas tree, and bringing joy to the neighborhood by "whistling while he worked."

He is survived by his two daughters, Connie Tipton of Edgerton and Kandy (Greg) Satina of Janesville; four grandchildren: Tammy (Gary) Judd of Glendale, AZ, Tonya (Jim) Eastman of Edgerton, Jesse Seaver of Edgerton, and Bliss Colby of Janesville; eight great-grandchildren: Kyla and Chase McPeak, Justin Eastman, Joshua (Lauren Waddell) Eastman and Tiana (Lars Olstad) Eastman, Jordan and Jude Seaver and Declan Kellner; and sister, Dorothy Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Lexie Seaver; two sons, Gary Coy and Burrell "Bud" Coy; brother, Kenneth Jones; and sister, Evelyn Asmus.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A Private Family entombment will be held on Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Memorials if desired may be made in Tom's name to Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville WI 53546 or Gifts for Kids (Edgerton Community Outreach), 106 S. Main St., Edgerton WI 53534. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

Tom spent his last days in Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville, receiving tender loving care from a group of very special angels on earth. The family would like to thank each and every one of you for not only making our journey a bit easier, but also for making his journey to his Heavenly Home a peaceful transition. Kaylee an Agrace RN asked him what was the most important things in his life, and he quickly answered, Jesus and my family.