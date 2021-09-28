Thomas "Tom" Hume

Brodhead, WI - Thomas "Tom" A. Hume, 77, passed away at Mercy HealthCare-Janesville. He was born July 11, 1944 in Edgerton, to the late James and Betty (Roberts) Hume.
Tom was an extremely hard worker all his life from working at the GM plant to teaching hunter safety, to training horses, to driving truck, and driving bus.
He travelled extensively throughout the country even living in Oklahoma for a while to living that cowboy lifestyle he always wanted. Tom was a board member for the High School Rodeo Association and the WRA. Being a teacher to anyone came naturally to Tom as well. Tom loved his bluegrass music and dancing. He was also an avid hunter and looked forward to the annual deer camp. But most of all he loved being around his family especially his grandchildren and helping them with anything.
Tom is survived by his wife Shirley; three sons: Chet (Jeannie) Hume, Jesse (Amy) Hume, and Casey (Lyn) Hume; grandchildren: Josh Scott, Jenna Hume, Casey "CJ" Hume, Tyler Hume, Jocelyn Rufer, and Chesnie Hume; great grandson Brennan Hume, brothers: Gary (Gloria) Hume and Jeffrey (Susan) Hume; sister-in-law Carmen Hume; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Luther John Hume; sister Janice Hume; and brother Steve Hume.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to time of service on Friday. Thomas will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Memorials are appreciated. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
