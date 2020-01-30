August 2, 1951 - January 26, 2020

Janesville -- Thomas "Tom" Edmund Rice, age 68, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1951, the son Walter J. and Geraldine Marie (Fuller) Rice. Tom was the third of four children born into his family. He married the love of his life, Debra K. Zabel on August 10, 1984, and she preceded him in death on July 17, 2012. He worked at General Motors for 32 years, and retired from there in 2006. Tom loved going deer hunting every year with his nephew, Jon Jon Rice, son, Tommy, and daughter, Stephanie. Tom's pride and joy, the two things he was most proud of, were his children. Tom was one of the most caring and kind hearted person you could ever meet. He was always willing to help you when you needed it. He was a huge Packer fan, a true diehard fan. He was a lover of animals. Tom was a devoted family man, family was always number one to him.

Tom is survived by his children, Stephanie Rice and Thomas "Tommy" E. (Sarah Sherwood) Rice II; brother, Walter J. Rice III; baby sister, Karen Linn (Rice); 9 nieces and nephews; lots of great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Debra K. Rice; his only grandchild, Colton Danger Cofta; older sister, Lunda Burri; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Please feel free to wear your Packer Gear in honor of our dad, Tom, as he was a diehard Green Bay Packer Fan. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com