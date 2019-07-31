Thomas "Tom Cat" Anderson, Sr.

April 15, 1941 - July 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Thomas M. "Tom Cat" Anderson, Sr., age 78, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Tom was born in Janesville on April 5, 1941, the son of Alvin M. and Madeline (Tobin) Anderson. He honorably served our country in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. Tom was a graduate of Janesville High School, and went on to attend Milton College and UW Whitewater. He worked for Lear Seating in Janesville, retiring in 2006. To say he was a Chicago Cubs fan would be an understatement, as Tom never missed listening to a game on the radio in 50 years. He will always be remembered fondly as our loving father, grandpa, brother, good friend, and Cubs fan.

Tom is survived by his children: Thomas M. (Kim) Anderson, Jr., Laura Anderson, and Michael Thomas Frusher; grandchildren, Baleigh and Braelyn Anderson and Matt Frusher; siblings, Sandy (Tom) Cunningham and Richard Anderson; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Dr. Robert C. Anderson, Carol Desens, Gerald Anderson, Nancy Steed, and Donald Anderson.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal and Military Honors will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com