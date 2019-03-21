Thomas "TJ" Hilst-Poland

Apirl 18, 1978 - March 18, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Thomas J. "TJ" Hilst-Poland, age 40, of Beloit, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born April 18, 1978 in Madison, WI, the son of Jeffrey and Peggy (Hammond) Poland. TJ married Stephanie Hilst on May 6, 2017 in Janesville, WI. He enjoyed video games, reading, and anything Sci-fi. TJ will be remembered as a loving father and husband with a kind heart.

He is survived by wife, Stephanie Hilst-Poland; his son, Maximus Hilst-Poland; his daughter, Ivie Hilst; his maternal grandmother, Lola Hammond; his mother, Peggy Fagan; sister, Tammy (Dane Schrader) Willison; and his brother, Andre (Tara) Poland. He is further survived by many in laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and his paternal grandparents, Russell and Genafee Poland.

TJ's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

