December 2, 1952 - February 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Thomas Thorp, 66, of Janesville, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday morning, February 16, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center. Tom (Thomas) was born on December 2, 1952 in Monroe, WI, a son to Thomas and Yvonne Thorp of Milton, WI. He grew up in Milton, and graduated from Milton High School in 1970. He married Sandra Henley on October 3, 1998 in Janesville. Tom worked as computer programmer/web developer for the State of Wisconsin Child and Family Services. His passions were anything to do with technology, photography, attaining knowledge, Special Olympics, and he was an avid runner. He will be missed by his family, friends, and coworkers.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Henley-Thorp; daughter, Jessica Pinn; stepchildren: Dawn (Annette Bush) Johnson; Jenica (Brent) Ziese; Heather (Jason Williams) Moore; grandchildren: Derek Polzin, Jay Ziese, Corey (Sabrina) Gunder, Ashley Gunder, LauraMarie Polzin, Hunter Ziese, Memphis Moore, Riley and Jordan Bush; mother, Yvonne; brother, Dave (Julie) Thorp; sister, Julia (Ken) Bailey; sister-in-law, Deb (Dan) Thorp. He was preceded in death by father, Thomas Thorp; and brother, Dan Thorp.

This spring there will be an intimate celebration of Tom's life. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Center, or Special Olympics, both of Janesville, WI