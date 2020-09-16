Thomas "T.J." Bach

June 28, 1970 - September 11, 2020
Beloit, WI -- T.J. Thomas Joseph Bach, 50, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in his home. He was born June 28, 1970 in Beloit, WI, the son of Alan Bach and Patti (Collins) Manning. T.J. received his GED from Blackhawk Technical College. He then graduated from Blackhawk Technical College with an Early Childcare Development Degree. T.J. was employed by Craig High School as a teacher's aide for handicap children. He enjoyed fishing and watching his children play softball. T.J. coached Cub Scout Youth Baseball and basketball at the Boys Club. He was a huge Seattle Seahawk 12th man fan. T.J. attended Central Christian Church.
Survivors include his children: Ashley Bach, Kayley Bach, Brandon Bach and Brody Bach; grandchildren: Ayden Bach, Bryson Bach, Isaac Chapman, Olivia Sims, Orias Kaeser, Brandon Thomas Bach, Jr., and R.J. Bach; his mother, Patti (Russell) Manning; father, Alan (Cheryl) Bach Sr.; brothers, Alan (Jennifer) Bach, Jr. and Bradley (Rebecca) Bach; his grandmother, Marjorie Collins; nephew and nieces: Jacob (Holly) Bach, Alexis and Aaliyah; great niece, Lanae Bach; stepbrother, Jeff Manning; stepsister, Julie (Lee) Glovier; and half-sister, Chelsea Bach Kinard; many other nieces; nephews; and relatives. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.
Funeral service for T.J. will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. A memorial in his name will be established at a later date. Online condolences and live stream of funeral may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com