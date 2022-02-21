Thomas S. "Tommy" Kealy

Janesville, WI - Thomas ("Tommy") S. Kealy, age 64, died unexpectedly at Mercy Hospital on Saturday, February 12th. He was born on August 28, 1957, the youngest of five children to Stan and Bernie Kealy. Tom attended St. John Vianney School and Craig High School.
Tommy had a long and successful career at Borg Indak in Delavan. From 1977 to 1984, Tommy owned the Riverside Inn with his three brothers. He continued bartending around the city and will be remembered for his warm personality and empathetic ear.
Tommy rarely left the house without his beloved black labs, Gracie and Sadie. He loved sports and might have participated in a few football pools and add-em-ups. He was the go-to guy for anyone who needed help. His many friends knew him as a kind, compassionate person. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and customers.
Tommy is survived by his brother James (Shelley) Kealy and sister Ann (Greg Halverson) Holznecht; his dogs Gracie and Sadie; nieces: Elizabeth (David) Pel and Ashley Kealy; nephews: Charles (Sheryl) Kealy and Matthew (Hannah) Kealy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley E. and Bernadine M. (Weber) Kealy; brother Joseph Kealy, brother Lloyd Kealy; niece Kelly Kealy; and nephew Christopher Kealy.
Funeral services for Tommy along with his brother Lloyd will be held on Thursday, February 24th at noon at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to time of service. Burial will be private.
Memorials are appreciated to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society or the St. Patrick Catholic Church Steeple Fund. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
