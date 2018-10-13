August 8, 1938 - October 6, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Thomas S. Lattomus, age 80, of Janesville, died unexpectedly in a boating accident on Lake Michigan, on October 6, 2018. He was born In Wilmington, DE, on August 8, 1938, the son of the late Thomas and Nettie (Steele) Lattomus. Thomas attended Alexis I. Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE. He attended Penn State University on a NROTC Scholarship, and was a brother in Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. Thomas served on active duty on the USS Dupont (DD-941). He continued serving in the Navy Reserve for thirty years, until his retirement as a Commander on Great Lakes Naval Station in 1991. In his civilian employment, he worked for General Motors in the Boxwood Plant in Wilmington, DE, and was then promoted to the GM Detroit, Michigan Central Office in 1968. Thomas transferred again upon promotion to the Janesville GM plant in 1972. Following his retirement from the Janesville plant, Thomas continued to attend and enjoy the camaraderie of the Wednesday GM luncheon group. Thomas continued working in various engineering management positions with Lear Seating Company and Isuzu Motors. He also taught graduate level night classes in Business Management in Applied Engineering Studies. Thomas enjoyed carpentry and handyman work around his houses in Janesville and Rehoboth Beach, DE. His hobbies included restoring canoes and sailboats. His true passion was sailing. He sailed on numerous cruising excursions with family and friends from the Racine Yacht Club. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge by teaching new sailors navigation, rules of the road, and good seamanship. Thomas was an active member for many years in Trinity Episcopal Church, including serving on the vestry and the steering committee of Cursillos in Christianity.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Michal Loree (Messersmith); and his children, Thomas (Lisa) Lattomus of Centreville, VA and Julie (Ray) Yuhas of Beloit, WI. Daughter Julie recently passed away following a battle with lung and brain cancer on October 9, 2018. Thomas is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved and adored: Michael (Monica) Clift, Andrew Clift, Thomas Lattomus, Morgan Lattomus and Ryan Lattomus; great granddaughter Gwenevere. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Nettie Lattomus; and his younger brother, James (Carole).
Memorial Services for Tom and his daughter, Julie, will be jointly held at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 409 E. Court St., with Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military Rites will be provided by the V.F.W. Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 following the service. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, or to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Dr., Madison, WI 53718, at 1-800-AHA-USA1 (800-242-8721), or at www.heart.org
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse