Thomas Richard Doheny

February 5, 1932 - March 1, 2023

Madison, WI - Reverend Father Thomas Richard Doheny entered eternal life on March 1, 2023, at the age of 91 years, at All Saints Neighborhood, Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on February 5, 1932, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Father Doheny is survived by his nieces and nephews and many other friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Genevieve (McGinnity) Doheny; three brothers: Charles, Msgr. James, and John "Jack"; and two sisters, Anne Marie Kressin and Kathleen Burg.