Madison, WI - Reverend Father Thomas Richard Doheny entered eternal life on March 1, 2023, at the age of 91 years, at All Saints Neighborhood, Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on February 5, 1932, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Father Doheny is survived by his nieces and nephews and many other friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Genevieve (McGinnity) Doheny; three brothers: Charles, Msgr. James, and John "Jack"; and two sisters, Anne Marie Kressin and Kathleen Burg.
After attending Grade School at Nativity of Mary Parish School, Janesville, Wisconsin, and High School at St. Francis Minor Seminary, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fr. Doheny completed his collegiate studies, including philosophy and theology, at St. Francis Major Seminary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fr. Doheny was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend William P. O'Connor, Bishop of Madison, on May 31, 1958, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison, Wisconsin.
Fr. Doheny began serving in the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at St. Raphael Cathedral Parish, Madison; Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison, and St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Westport. He continued his service in the diocese as Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Lake Mills, with the St. Mary Magdalene Mission, Johnson Creek; St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains; Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville, with parochial administration of St. Paul Parish, Beloit; St. Mary Parish, Pine Bluff, and St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Beloit, from which he retired from full-time active ministry as Pastor Emeritus. He served as an Instructor at Edgewood High School, Madison; St. Benedict Academy, Waunakee, and as a Spiritual Director at Holy Name Seminary, Madison. Fr. Doheny also served as Dean of the Rock County Deanery; as a member of the Conciliation and Arbitration Board; Presbyteral Council; Personnel Board; and St. Raphael Board; as Chaplain of the Janesville Serra Club, and as a Chaplain in the Apostleship of the Sea of the USA Cruise Ship Program during retirement.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 313 E. Wall Street, Janesville, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with The Reverend Father John Hedrick as homilist. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068240626171. Visitation at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the Funeral Mass. Interment with a Committal Rite will take place after Mass at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville. A luncheon will be served in the parish hall of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church following interment.
Priests are invited to concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Please bring an alb (stole provided). Please celebrate three Masses for the repose of his soul and offer intercessory prayers in your parish. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com for the family.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.
