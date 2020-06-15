Thomas R. Upham

June 2, 1938 - June 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Thomas R. "Grumpy Grandpa" Upham, age 82, of Janesville, peacefully passed away on his birthday Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with all his family at his side. A son of the late Donald and V. Arlene (Hutchinson) Upham, he grew up in New Hampton, Iowa. On June 8, 1963, Thomas married Karolyn K. Albrecht at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Navy starting in San Diego, CA with being stationed in Boston, MA and sailing the seven seas and navigating all five oceans aboard the USS WASP. He was the "give his shirt off his back" kind of man, always open to giving anyone an opportunity. He was a member of A.A. for 40 years mentoring numerous people along the way, Tom enjoyed having breakfast with the "Old Farts Club", he had a love of classic cars especially for Studebakers and had a few over the years but his pride and joy was his last car a 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk the "holy grail" of garage finds found in a Chicago suburb.
Tom spent over 50 years in the Dry-Cleaning business; starting in 1965 in Monroe then Sun Prairie followed by the move to Janesville in 1975 working for Robinson's Cleaners, Tom and Karolyn eventually opened their own operation in Madison in 1991. They moved the operation to Janesville in 1997 opening as Choice Cleaners. Tom and Karolyn always joked that they managed to work side by side for over 50 years without "killing each other"
He had a love for his community and helped many local organizations by hosting numerous food drives and fundraisers along with his friend Bob Hiller of Rollin Pin Bakery.
Tom is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Karolyn; children: Jason (Jennie) Upham, Jen (Johnny) Walls, Jessica (Brad) Whitford, and Joshua Upham; honorary son, Mike (Sharon) Stefanczyk and his family; seven grandchildren: Tyler Chesmore, Kendra Hahn, Alex Hahn, Jada Upham, Thomas Upham, Jadon Upham, and Jordyn Upham; his brothers: Richard (Claire), Leonard (Cathy), and Bill (Yoko); Karolyn's family; and nieces; nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James (Anne) Upham; sister, Ruth Ann Upham; and brother-in-law, Dennis Albrecht.
Visitation for Thomas will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A short service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Full Military Honors to end the evening. The family would love "one final car show" in Tom's honor, if you have a classic car please drive it to the visitation and services. Please visit Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Janesville WI to send condolences to the family. With Thomas' charitable givings, memorials can be made in his name to a local charity of your choice.
The utmost sincere gratitude and thanks to the medical staff of SSM St. Mary's in Janesville and Madison, SSM Health at Home Hospice, Janesville Fire & EMTs, family and friends for all your love and support.