Fitchburg, WI - Fitchburg - Thomas R. Marsh, age 76, passed away in his sleep due to complications from Parkinson 's disease on February 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 16, 1945, in Monroe, WI, to Roland and Vera (Swinehart) Marsh. Tom served his country through the Military Intelligence branch of the United States Army. He worked as a custodian at the Albright Elementary School in Brodhead for 30 years, where he made countless friends and encouraged children to eat their vegetables on a daily basis. Tom loved history and found peace through being in nature.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melody Marsh; his children, Montgomery (Erin) Marsh and Amanda (Paul) Pienkos; grandchildren Morgan, Abigail, Luke, Regan, and Lincoln; a brother, Terrence (Carole) Marsh; Nieces and Nephews: Caitlin, Austin, Carly, Joseph, and Timothy; Brothers/Sisters in Law: Raymond Leverenz, Steven (Cindy) Leverenz, Jeffrey (Julie) Leverenz, and Rachal (Brian) Johnson as well as, many cousins and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 9:30 am until the time of service. The memorial service will also be live-streamed; please go to www.cressfuneralservice.com to get the link and to share a memory. Burial will take place on Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, Wisconsin, at 1:30 pm, followed by a reception at the Kelch Aviation Museum.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
3610 Speedway Road
(608) 238-3434
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Marsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
