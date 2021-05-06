January 19, 1946 - May 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Thomas R. Kirchner, Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care & Palliative Center. He was born on January 19, 1946, the son of Esther (Clarkson) and George Kirchner in Savanna, IL. He moved to Janesville, WI in 1955, and graduated from Janesville High School in 1964. On December 31, 1969, he married the love of his life, Judith "Judi" A. Erdman, and they shared 48 wonderful years together before her passing. Tom and Judi fostered children for 18 years, with compassion and guidance, changing many lives. He retired from Lappin Electric (CED) in 2011.
Tom was an avid bowler. He was inducted into the JBA Hall of Fame in 2003. He bowled a total of four 300 games throughout his bowling career. He also enjoyed gambling, traveling, and golf. Tom was a loyal Packer, Badger, and Brewer Fan.
Tom is survived by his 7 children: Thomas (Eleonor) Kirchner, Jr., Lisa (Paul) Podkomorski, Cleve (Lisa) Kirchner, Theresa Marschik, Kris (Lisa) Kirchner, Kora (Andy) Hanson, and Lance (Kara) Kirchner; 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as "Boompa;" and many other family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of Thomas and Theresa, Linda (Wiskie) Kirchner; second lifelong wife, Judi; 7 siblings and other beloved family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Naomi Garber officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME.