September 23, 1947 - December 27, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON--- Thomas R. Eastman, age 73, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Edgerton on Sept. 23, 1947, the son of the late Basil and Margaret (Behrmann) Eastman and was a 1965 graduate of Edgerton High School. Tom earned his Bachelors degree from Lawrence University and later his Masters degree from UW- Whitewater. He married Joyce M. Swanson on May 14, 1966 at the Albion Prairie Primitive Methodist Church. Tom was an educator for many years, teaching in Edgerton, Delavan and later at Janesville Craig High School. He loved teaching, sharing his love of English and Theater. He and Joyce also owned an H&R Block Tax Office (1980-1984) as well as operated the Eastman family hunting and game farm (1993-2007). Tom enjoyed golf, playing with his granddaughters, watching old movies, doing occasional acting and voiceover work, and traveling. He loved visiting Walt Disney World with his family, spending time every year at the family cabin in Hayward, and touring historical sites throughout the mountain states and the southeast. Traveling also let him spend quality time with friends and enjoy an occasional golf game or three.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 children, Miles (Heather) Eastman of Waukesha and Brooke (Vess) Natchev of Iowa City, IA; 2 grandchildren, Violet Natchev and Tamsin Eastman; a brother, John (Lee) Eastman; and a sister, Barbara (Erik) Hillestad. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Eastman; and a brother, William Eastman.
Here's the deal: due to the pandemic, private family services will take place on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fulton Cemetery at a later date. A public celebration of his life will be held when conditions allow all to gather safely. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to Edgerton Community Outreach or to the charity of your choice in his name. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com