August 16, 1946 - January 21, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Thomas R. Brunette, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in El Rod, SD on August 16, 1946, the son of John and Ida (Gokey) Brunette. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and retired after 20 years of service. Thomas married Diane K. Miller on August 6, 1971, in Rockford, IL. He retired from General Motors in 2005. Tom was a strong willed and spirited soul, but had a huge soft spot in his heart for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was passionate about wrestling, NASCAR, and the Green Bay Packers. His love of animals was a huge part of his life. Every pet he owned became a beloved part of his family. His spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Diane; mother, Ida Worden; four children: Kelly (Michael) Croft, Matthew (Laura) Olson, Mark (Jacqueline) Olson, and Kristine (Thomas) Thompson; 13 grandchildren: Erica (Walter) Farfan, Ryan (Cari) Croft, Tyler Croft, Corrine Roe, Nicholas (Cara) Mowers, Logan Olson, Emilie Olson, Jacob Olson, Kaitlin Viveros, Joshua (Courtney) Gardello, Adam Brunette, Dakota Thompson, and Morgan Thompson; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Brunette; son, Michael Olson; two sisters, Sheila and Mina; and great-granddaughter, Daenerys Farfan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com