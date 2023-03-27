Thomas P Tegt

March 25, 1970 - March 20, 2023

Milton, WI - Thomas P. Tegt age 52, of Milton, WI passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at his home. Thomas was born on March 25, 1970 to Phillip Tegt and Linda (Shumway) Colores in Monroe, Wisconsin. Thomas graduated from Milton High School in 1988 and worked for LeMan's Corporation for 35 years.

