Milton, WI - Thomas P. Tegt age 52, of Milton, WI passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at his home. Thomas was born on March 25, 1970 to Phillip Tegt and Linda (Shumway) Colores in Monroe, Wisconsin. Thomas graduated from Milton High School in 1988 and worked for LeMan's Corporation for 35 years.
Thomas enjoyed all things Badgers, Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed hockey and snowmobiling. He loved his dogs and spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his mother Linda, sisters Dawn (Jarrod) Wileman, Kristi Holt, niece Delaney Holt, nephews Maverick and Kasey Wileman, former wife Cathy Tegt, special friend, Jaime Furlano, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Thomas is preceded in death by his father Phillip, grandparents Henry and Emma Tegt and Lowell and Beatrice Shumway and stepfather Jim Colores.
Visitation time will be from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Monday March 27, 2023 at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton and Tuesday from 10:00am until time of services at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday March 28, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
