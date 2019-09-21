October 5, 1936 - September 19, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Thomas P. Sayre, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on September 19, 2019, at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Edgerton on October 5, 1936, the son of Kitchell and Lucy (Biggar) Sayre and was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School. He then attended UW Madison, where, after impatiently sitting through classes for a semester and a half, he had little more to gain from listening to academic types. To the relief of faculty, when spring planting season arrived, he left his textbooks at school and walked home to begin a celebrated career in farming! He married Donna J. Barlass on October 17, 1959 at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Tom was called to serve in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis in Washington State from 1961-1962 during the Berlin Crisis. Tom farmed for over six decades in the Fulton area, where he raised a variety of crops, showed Milking Shorthorn cattle, and even (in his earlier days) participating in tractor pulls. Tom may be best known for his tobacco. He invented and successfully marketed the Sayre Sucker Tobacco Sprayer, which he continued to sell them into the 1990s. He was extremely proud of the tobacco shed he built on Raymond Road. Tom's other passions included his beloved Collie dogs and Hudson cars. He enjoyed going to auctions, frequently buying things he didn't need, provided the price was right. He was a life-long member of Fulton Church, a member of the Wisconsin Tobacco Growers Association, and served on the Edgerton School Board from 1972-1974. Tom will always be remembered as an avid area historian, having vast knowledge of the many families and farms in the local region.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; three children: Thomas (Jody) Sayre Jr. of Edgerton, David (Terry) Sayre of Edgerton, and Julie (Anthony) Stamato of Chicago; nine grandchildren: Corey (Jana Plautz) Sayre, Mackenzie (Billy) Engen, Marissa (Al) Beechler, Trevor Sayre, Doug (Brittany) Sayre, Brian Sayre, John (Amelia) Sayre, Blake Stamato and Victoria Stamato; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter, Easton, Luke, LucyLou, June, Carter and Hayden; as well as his two sisters, Libby Sayre Blade of Rochester, MN, and Rhoda (Ron) Sanderson of Edgerton; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the FULTON CHURCH. Rev. Bob Wolniak will preside and private burial will be in Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at FULTON CHURCH. Memorials can be made to Fulton Church. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Edgerton Care Center and Heartland Hospice, for the wonderful care given to Tom during his stay, as well as to Karen and Brink.