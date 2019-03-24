April 25, 1957 - March 15, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Thomas P. Panzer, age 61, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Delavan, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago on April 25, 1957. He was a longtime HVAC technician. Tom was united in marriage to Penny Hammer on March 15, 2008. He was an expert mechanic, and also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and was a Bears fan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Penny; two children, Rose and Tommy, of Delavan; a stepson, Josua Hammer, of Janesville; and three grandchildren: Logan, Reid, and Vayda Hammer. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Greg and Gary.

A Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

