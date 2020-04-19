February 15, 1937 - April 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Thomas Marvin Edgar, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born February 15, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of Marvin and Frances (Smith-DeVoe) Edgar. He was a proud 1955 graduate of Brodhead High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from UW-Whitewater in 1959. He married Donna Jean Schwartzlow on August 23, 1958, in Brodhead. Mr. Edgar had worked at the Burdick Corporation for 16 years, and later the Spacesaver Corporation where he retired in 1995. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Donna; daughter, Kim Durham, of Pleasant Prairie; two sons, Michael (Carla) Edgar, of Janesville, and Timothy Edgar, of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Kayla Edgar, of Janesville; and grandson, Brandon Edgar, of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law: Mina DeVoe, Betty Edgar, and Aleta Ties; brother-in-law, Richard (Evelyn) Schwartzlow; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: George and Sandy DeVoe, and Jerry Edgar; sister-in-law, Jeanette DeVoe; and brothers-in-law, Mac Ties and Jim Schwartzlow.
Private family services and burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church, ECHO, the Salvation Army, or Agrace Hospice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com