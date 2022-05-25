October 4, 1946 - May 19, 2022
Evansville, WI - Thomas Lyle Lindemann died peacefully with his family by his side after a brief bout of cancer on 5/19/2022 at the age of 75 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Tom was born in Barronette Wisconsin on October 4,1946 to Lyle "Buck" and Marianna (Shellito) Lindemann. He spent his early years in Shell Lake and Baraboo. His family then settled in Evansville and Tom graduated from Evansville High in 1965. He married his 1st wife and high school sweetheart Gail Sperry in 1966 while he was enlisted in the US Air Force. While in the service, Tom earned the rank of Staff Sargent and held various computer specialist positions including at SAC at several bases such as Ramstein, Germany and Offutt in Omaha, NE. After enlistment, Tom and Gail moved back to Wisconsin and had their daughter Tara. Tom used his computer skills to create and manage direct ordering computer systems for the Swiss Colony and then Calhoun Collector Society in Minneapolis.
Tom then married Marguerite "Peg" Kennedy and shared a daughter, Gina and resided in Burnsville MN for several years. Tom rose to various executive positions for Calhouns, Calstar and the San Francisco Music Box Company. Peg died unexpectedly in 1994 and Tom and Gina eventually moved back to the Evansville area.
Tom met Mary Kopp Brzezinski and he and his future wife shared a daughter Lindsey Lindemann. Tom worked for Francois Oil in Belleville and then retired. He took great pleasure in having time to raise Lindsey with Mary. Tom was a kind and gentle soul and cherished family time. He is remembered for his work ethic, his terrific one-liners and infectious "Lindemann" laugh. He loved life and appreciated its beauty until the very end.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary Brzezinski. His daughters: Tara (Neil) Pierce of Janesville, Gina (Paul Thue) Lindemann of Minneapolis MN and Lindsey Lindemann of Evansville, stepdaughters Annie and Tracy Brzezinski. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Steve) Leeder, his sister in law Sandy Lindemann-Vangalder, and his brother Bill Lindemann. His grandchildren: Lauren and Matthew Pierce, Mark and Lynden Brzezinski, mother in law Eileen Kopp and many nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his former wife Gail Sperry Lindemann, second wife Peg, his parents Lyle and Marianna, his sister Linda and his brothers John and Steve (Sandy) Lindemann and his father in law Ernest Kopp.
Tom will have a visitation on Friday May 27th at 9:30 and until the memorial service by Pastor Ann Scott at 11AM at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville followed by a brief graveside service at Maple Hill with Military Rites by Evansville VFW Post 6905.
The family would like to thank Gerry and Sonja Thompson for allowing Tom to revisit his childhood farm in the Baraboo Bluffs over the past years which brought him immense joy. Thanks to Irving Sedano for his care of Tom in the past 2 months. Many thanks to Agrace and especially Lindsay Miller, Brittany Milbrandt, Erin Erickson and the IPU staff at Fitchburg. www.wardhurtley.com