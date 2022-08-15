Thomas Karbash

December 23, 1936 - August 10, 2022

Delavan, WI - Thomas Karbash, age 85, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. He was born in Milwaukee on December 23, 1936 to Edward and Lillian Karbash. Upon his parent's death, Thomas moved to Delavan at the age of 13 to live with his Uncle Rudolph and Aunt Agnes Nieman. He graduated from Delavan High School in 1956. Thomas was united in marriage to Kathleen Greer on June 27, 1959. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Thomas worked for WI Southern Gas Company as a District Manager for many years before retiring. He was a member of Delavan United Methodist Church, Rotary Club, and Delavan Planning Committee.

