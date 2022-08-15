Delavan, WI - Thomas Karbash, age 85, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. He was born in Milwaukee on December 23, 1936 to Edward and Lillian Karbash. Upon his parent's death, Thomas moved to Delavan at the age of 13 to live with his Uncle Rudolph and Aunt Agnes Nieman. He graduated from Delavan High School in 1956. Thomas was united in marriage to Kathleen Greer on June 27, 1959. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Thomas worked for WI Southern Gas Company as a District Manager for many years before retiring. He was a member of Delavan United Methodist Church, Rotary Club, and Delavan Planning Committee.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Sue (Dan) Mansfield, of Delavan; two sons, Jeff (Nora) Karbash, of Delavan, and Mark (Trisha) Karbash, of Delavan; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Marty) Wright, Evan and Emily Mansfield, Zac (Emily) Karbash, Thomas, Richard, Caitlyn, Christopher, and Mackenzie Karbash; four great grandchildren, Owen, Ella, Lincoln, and Cosette Wright; and nieces and nephews.
Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; his parents; his Aunt and Uncle Nieman; and two brothers, Warren and Donald.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to St. Croix Hospice. The family wishes to give special thanks to Ridgestone Village in Delavan and St. Croix Hospice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
