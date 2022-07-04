Thomas John Suchanek

Janesville, WI - We were not able to celebrate Tom’s life last year. We are having a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on July 10, 2022 from 1-4 pm at the Janesville VFW Post 1621. We would love to see everyone and hear stories about our dad.
Thomas Suchanek, age 74, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home. Tom was born on March 11, 1947, to George and Shirley (Paret) Suchanek in Elkhorn, WI. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1965.
Tom LOVED many things in life. From serving as a Marine in Vietnam, working for GM for 37 years, driving and listening to late 60’s music, and driving a school bus for Van Galder after retirement. He was also very proud of the two girls he and Judy raised. Most importantly, Tom loved being a Papa to his 4 grandchildren. He enjoyed making Christmas cut-out cookies, driving to visit, and watching his solar bobble heads dance from his grandkids.
Tom is survived by his daughters Lynn (Jeremy) Mathews of Janesville, and Lisa (Jim) Kim of Janesville, grandchildren Abby, Chloe, Madison, and Jacob; brothers Joe (Cindy) Suchanek of Arizona, Jerry (Cindy) Suchanek of Jefferson, Paul Suchanek of Janesville, sister-in-law Mary Suchanek of Wautoma; Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tony Suchanek, sister-in-law Wilva Suchanek.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Suchanek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.