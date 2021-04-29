Thomas John Suchanek

March 11, 1947 - April 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Thomas Suchanek, age 74, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home. Tom was born on March 11, 1947, to George and Shirley (Paret) Suchanek in Elkhorn, WI. He was the oldest of 5 boys. Tom graduated from Whitewater High School in 1965.
Upon graduation, Tom enlisted in the Marines in 1965. He was a dedicated Marine who worked his way up to Staff Sergeant. He studied electronics and cryptotechnology which he used while serving his country in Vietnam. Tom also attended UW-Madison for a year studying engineering.
Tom worked for 37 years at General Motors with various responsibilities ranging from lineworker, electrical supervisor, and ending as a maintenance supervisor. His family was proud of the hard work he put into his job. He traveled to other companies setting up robotics, overseeing projects, and fixing electronics.
Tom LOVED to drive. If he wasn't home, he was driving and listening to late 60's music. He drove to various parks, across the country to visit family and friends, and to Washington D.C. to view the monuments. This passion led him to drive a school bus for Van Galder after he retired. Tom would make the kids smile by wearing silly hats and making jokes. Tom also gave all the students Christmas presents.
Tom and Judy raised two daughters which he was very proud of. They helped the girls through college and were proud of all of their accomplishments. He was always there to drive hours just to talk for a few minutes and then get back in the car to go home. He couldn't be more proud of them and who they became.
He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed betting against the Bears. Over the years, Tom had passions for watching the Badgers, fishing, growing tomatoes, wood working, going to the VFW, and grilling steak on New Year's Eve.
Most importantly, Tom loved being a papa. He would drive across town just to say hi. Tom wore bright neon shirts to make the kids laugh. He had many 'Proud Papa' shirts. Tom enjoyed making Christmas cut-out cookies with the kids and watching his solar bobble heads dance his grandkids gave him.
Tom put his whole heart into anything he did.
Tom is survived by his daughters Lynn (Jeremy) Mathews of Janesville, and Lisa (Jim) Kim of Janesville, WI; grandchildren Abby and Chloe of Janesville, Madison and Jacob of Janesville; brothers Joe (Cindy) Suchanek of Arizona, Jerry (Cindy) Suchanek of Jefferson, Paul Suchanek of Janesville, sister-in-law Mary Suchanek of Wautoma; mother of his children Judy Suchanek of Janesville, nieces and a nephew. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tony Suchanek, and sister-in-law Wilva Suchanek.
Private family services will be held at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with Father David Wanish officiating. A Celebration of Life to be held in summer, following an announcement. In lieu of flowers, family would like memorials contributed to: www.housing4ourvets.org.