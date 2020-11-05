November 9, 1944 - April 29, 2020
La Vernia, TX - Thomas John Heuerman Sr. passed away April 29th, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Tom was born on November 9, 1944 in Shannon IL, and grew up in the Shannon and Stockton, Illinois area. After graduating from high school, he was drafted to the Army in 1965 and served in Korea until 1967. He attended Highland Community College in Freeport, IL and was employed in the Accounting Department of Burgess Battery.
In 1976, he moved to Janesville, WI and became the Assistant Administrator at the Janesville Riverview Clinic where he later became Chief Executive Officer. He modernized the business systems at the clinic and expanded it from 19 to 55 physicians. He was active in the Janesville community.
In 1996, he moved to Corpus Christi, TX and purchased a Real Estate Sales and Property Management Company with his sister Joan on North Padre Island, where he was active in the Lions Club. In 2007, they sold the business to retire and he moved to LaVernia. He spent retirement restoring cars and was active in the Wilson County Car Club. He enjoyed a great group of friends from this group and his neighborhood.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Andy White), granddaughters, Hailey (Riley May), and Ivy White, his mother Elsie Hots, of Corpus Christi, TX, his brother Robert (Diane Heuerman) of Stockton, IL, his sisters Joan Johnson (Hank Madeley) of Corpus Christi, TX, Doris Heuerman of Harper, TX, Elsie (Fred Tallman) of Corpus Christi TX, and Elma (Bob Bucher) of Freeport, IL., along with numerous nieces and nephews. Tom is proceeded in death by his son, Thomas Jr. and his father.
He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and great friend. Tom's family would like to thank Embrace Hospice for the wonderful care they provided, especially his nurse Jeanette, and Dr. William Brandt of Janesville, WI for being a such a good friend in Tom's last weeks.
Memorials can be made in Tom's name to the Wilson County Car Club, 239 Bluebonnet Lane, San Antonio TX, 78223.
A celebration of Tom's life will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Floresville, TX at 6pm.
On-line condolences can be offered at www.puenteandsons.com.