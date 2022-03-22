Oberlin, KS - Thomas Jeffery Webb, 78, lost his battle with cancer on March 9, 2022, in Kiowa, CO. He was born June 25, 1943, in Janesville, WI, the son of Arthur and Elsie (Oakes) Webb. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. Tom served in the Army until 1969, attaining the rank Staff Sargent. Tom was honored with a Bronze Star; he was very proud to serve his country. This and his sense of adventure lead him to reside in a few different states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, and finally Kansas, where he shared his love and passion for racing - he was instrumental in the start of Modlite racing. Tom loved anything to do with racing, from building the cars to chasing the checkered flag on race day. He shared this love and passion for racing with anyone and everyone he met.
He is survived by his children: Veronica Wright of Appleton, WI, Jay (Yenela) Wright of Colorado, Buffy (Kenny) Dorsey of Janesville, WI, Jody (April) Webb of Midland, MI; Brandi (Steve) Whitt of Janesville, Bill (Mindi) Webb of Kiowa, CO, Michael Webb of Janesville, Bryan (Jamie) Webb of Janesville, Thomas Webb of Janesville; his brother, William Webb of Dayton, OH; two sisters, Barb (Ron) Whitson of Janesville and Jacquelin (Michael) Burdick of Janesville; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and many dear friends to include Richard and Brenda Kath of Janesville, and Josh and Kaysey Kier of Oberlin, KS. Tom was predeceased by parents, Arthur and Elsie Webb; his sister, Patricia; and brother-in-law, Ken Buckley; his brother, George; and sister-in-law, Anita Webb; his brother, Terry Webb; and his sister-in-law, Vilma Webb.
For Family and Friends in Oberlin KS, there will be a service at Golden Age Center, 105 West Maple St., Oberlin, KS on March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. For Family and Friends in Janesville, WI, a service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI on April 23, 2022 at 10 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.