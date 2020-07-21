October 20, 1939 - July 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- On Friday, July 17, 2020, Thomas James Schlueter, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 80. Tom was born on October 20, 1939, in Chicago, IL to Thomas Paul and Ann (Pape) Schlueter. He graduated from Lemont Township High School in 1957, in Lemont, IL, and worked for 31 years at Clark Equipment Company also in Chicago, IL. On June 12, 1981, he married Susan Studlo, and the family moved to the Janesville/Milton, WI area in 1988, to enjoy early retirement. There, Tom drove school buses for both Sayre and Riteway Bus Companies for twelve years, where he was loved by both parents and students alike. He also served as a docent at the Milton House Museum. Tom was an avid camper, having visited all 48 contiguous states in his travels, loved bird watching, bargain hunting, and feeding too many table scraps to his dog. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Tom was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four children: Thomas M. (Grigsby), Timothy (Amy), Amy (David), and Joseph (Mary); nine grandchildren: Evan, Avery, Allyson, Audrey, Brandon, Emily, Javier, Sergio and Jacob; brother, Wayne (Kitty); and four cousins: Margie, Shirl, Richard and Robert; and many other family and friends.
Due to ongoing concerns related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small, private Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. The service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Thomas-J-Schlueter?obId=17485248#/obituaryInfo. The service will be available on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary page a few minutes before the service begins. The service will remain there indefinitely, and can be viewed again later. There will be a larger, public memorial gathering to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name can be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com