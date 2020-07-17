January 27, 1956 - July 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Thomas James Schaitel, age 64, passed away at home with his family at his side on Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020. He was born in Janesville on January 27, 1956, the youngest of 8 children of Paul V. and "Madge" (Frederick) Schaitel. He attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Parker High School in 1974. Tom was employed at General Motors, and retired after 30 years. You could always find Tom busy in his garage, either woodworking, rebuilding hot rods, or fixing a mower. Spending time outdoors was his favorite, whether it was gardening, motorcycling, ATVing, fishing, hunting, or going to his log cabin up north with his family. Seeing him relax in a lawn chair sipping a beer and sharing a good story about his best-ever dog, Buddy, makes us smile. It is also well known that Tom was never too busy to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Tom is survived by his three devoted children: Ryan (Heather) Schaitel of Janesville, Jessica (Mike) Babcock of Milton, and Jason (Dana) Schaitel of Fort Atkinson; nine grandchildren: Brandon (Hannah Hustad), Hannah Schaitel, Caleb, Ethan, Evan, Brock, and Scarlett Babcock, Addison and Alyssa Schaitel; great-grandson, Benjamin Paul; former wife, Chris Jensen; three sisters: Jann (John) Roethe, Linda (Duane) Heim, both of Edgerton, and Carole (Al) Falk of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews; many cousins, friends, and good neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Karen Schaitel, Nancy Burdick, Sandy Bouton, and Paul J. Schaitel.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Tom's family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville for their kind professional service and Fr. Drew of St. Patrick Church, along with Mercy Health System staff.
"To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die"- Thomas Campbell