October 22, 1932 - December 26, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Thomas J. Yardley: 88, of Elkhorn, WI died Saturday December 26, 2020 at University Wisconsin Hospital Madison, WI. Tom was born October 22, 1932 in Patoka, IL the son of the late Jessie and Elizabeth (Putman) Yardley. On October 10, 1952 he was united in marriage to Lydia Fetting in Crown Point, Indiana. Lydia died April 25, 2019. Tom served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He was employed as a polisher at Superior Stainless for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI. Tom is survived by his five children; Thomas (Kay) Yardley Jr. of Albuquerque, NM, David Yardley of Walworth, WI, Julie (Greg) Browning of Elkhorn, WI, Linda (Michael Weber) Yardley of Elkhorn, WI and Steven Yardley of Elkhorn, WI., fourteen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lydia and grandson, Little Lee. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday December 31, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of services. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.