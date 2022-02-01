Janesville, WI - Thomas J. Williams, age 80, peacefully passed away with his family by his side at his home in Janesville, WI. He was born on January 24, 1942, in Janesville, WI to the late David E. and Miriam (Morris) Williams. Tom attended Janesville High School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Independence. On July 30, 1966, Thomas married Sandra Charles at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville, WI, they were married for 55 years. After the Navy he would go on to work and retire from General Motors.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Sandra; 2 children, Joel Williams and David C. (Coreen) Williams; grandchildren, Alexander and Rachel; brothers, David F. Williams and William (Mary) Williams; sister, Sara (Earl) O'Neil; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom's wishers were for a private celebration of life with immediate family following his cremation. Memorials are appreciated to ProMedica Hospice or UW Alzheimers Disease Research Fund. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
