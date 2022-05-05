February 7, 1945 - May 2, 2022
Darien, WI - DARIEN -Thomas J. Scott, age 77, of Darien passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the home he built, just around the corner from the farmhouse where he was raised, with his wife Christine by his side. He was born in Janesville on February 7, 1945, to Kenneth and Helen (LaFleur) Scott.
Tom and the former Christine Angilello were married on November 15, 1975, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville and they spent the next 46 and a half years of their lives together.
Tom was a 1963 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and served in the Wisconsin National Guard for many years immediately following his graduation. He was employed by Sta-Rite in Delavan and Wickes Lumber in Beloit in the 1970s. He founded Scott Wood Products of Darien with his brother Jerry while they both worked at Sta-Rite, making pallets in Jerry's garage on nights and weekends before forming the company. From there, Tom worked in construction sales for Imperial Components of St. Charles, Ill., which took him and his family to Illinois, Arizona, and California before they relocated back to the Midwest. Following a stint with Richco Structures of Sheboygan, Tom retired from the construction industry in 2010 but kept himself busy, always moving.
Tom was a tremendously hard worker who also delighted in taking his family on road trips and fishing trips in their younger years. An avid outdoorsman, Tom loved fishing and hunting for most of his life. Tom loved to spend time gossiping with his friends at the weekly Breakfast Club, working on projects in his woodshop, and watching Western movies - and napping - in his living room. Tom enjoyed great company, a great meal and a great deal.
Tom is survived by his wife Christine; his sons Eric (Nicki) of Fremont, Wis., Tony of DeKalb, Ill., and Patrick (fiancée Magi) of Lake Holiday, Ill; his granddaughters Kelsey of Austin, Texas; and Alli and Sara of Deer River, Minn.; sisters Barbara (Andrew) Sorg of Delavan, Colleen (Dan) Nickels of Darien, Mary Scott (Tom Cruze) of Delavan, and Susan Miller of Columbus, Wis., along with scores of friends he met in his life. Also surviving are his beloved dog Lilly and workshop cat Thumbelina.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Jerry and Don.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 716 Shu-Lar Lane in Clinton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of gifts, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the American Heart Association at heart.org. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com