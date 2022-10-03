Browntown, WI - Thomas John Lynch, formerly of Janesville, passed away Sept 20, 2022.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Dahla Lynch; as well as his parents, Delbert and Dorothy Lynch; sister, LuAnn Lynch, Karen and (Chuck) Dunlavey; and a Special Friend - Dianne Lynch.
Tom is survived by his two Step-Daughters Erin (Ron) Hartwig, Ann (Matt) Lynch; Step - Grandchildren: Hailey, Olivia, Zachary Hartwig, Ella and Mayla Lynch; Sister, Rosemary Simonson of Windermere FL; Gary Lynch, Tiffany Lynch, Kevin Dunlavey, Brian Dunlavey, Brett Dunlavey, Nikki Miglore and many special nieces and nephews to whom Tom treated as if they were his own. Everyone loved Uncle Tom!
A visitation for Tom will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be in Cadiz (Saucerman) Cemetery, rural Browntown. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the American Legion Post #84 on Monday, October 10, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial fund will be established in Tom's name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lynch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.