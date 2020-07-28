October 6, 1960 - July 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Thomas J. Gunn, 59, of Janesville, passed away at his home, on Friday, July 24, 2020, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Tom was born in Janesville October 6, 1960 to John "Dell" and Margaret (Winch) Gunn. Tom married Mindy (Letson) Burkhamer on December 3, 1988. In his youth, Tom learned the meaning of hard work on the family farm alongside his brothers and sisters. He was later employed at General Motors from which he retired on April 1st, 2016 after 30 years of service. Tom loved his animals, especially his cats, turkeys, rescue racoon and "Dog". He enjoyed a crossword puzzle, "windshield farming" while listening to his favorite music, and watching westerns, an activity that was made all the more enjoyable with "Pip". Tom never worked harder than when working for the people he loved.
He is survived by his wife Mindy of 31 years; children: Caroline, John, and Amanda; and granddaughter, Piper. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Pat (Cindy) Gunn, David Gunn, Richard (Marge) Gunn, Dorice "Bo" Gunn, Mary Teresa Gunn, Philip Gunn, and Biddle (Wendi) Gunn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Gunn; and special niece Angela Riley.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines to the best of your abilities. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family