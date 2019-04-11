October 7, 1933 - April 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Thomas J. Flood, age 85 1/2, died at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born in Delavan, WI on October 7, 1933, the son of George H. and Adelaide C. (O'Neill) Flood. He graduated from Delavan High School in 1951, having been the center of the high school basketball team. After attending the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, Tom enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed at Fort Shafter Army Base in Honolulu, HI. He married his senior prom date, Nancy Anne Fullerton, on May 18, 1957, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delavan, WI. As a young man, Tom's first love was to work in the family's lumber yard, Doyon and Rayne Lumber Company in Delavan. This love defined his career choices as he worked as a yard manager for several lumber yards in the southern Wisconsin area over a period of 40 years. In retirement, Tom worked at Dean-Riverview Clinic in Janesville as a valet. He loved meeting and greeting the patients who came to the clinic each day and through this outlet, was able to keep current on all things Janesville and Delavan! He and Nancy served their parish, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, as confirmation leaders, communion visitors of the elderly, and as drivers for those who could not get to Sunday Mass or special services. He was also a member and chair of the Parish's Building and Grounds Committee for several years and enjoyed his shifts at the SJV Food Tent at the Rock County 4-H Fair and the parking lot at the Thresheree on Labor Day weekend. Together, Tom and Nancy volunteered regularly for Meals on Wheels, Rock County Council on Aging and many of the Senior Fairs around Rock County. Tom also served as the Woodworking leader for the Harmony 4-H Club in the 1970s and was featured in a Fair publication in the Janesville Gazette with his woodworking 4-Hers that even reached family as far away as County Antrim in Northern Ireland! Tom was a voracious reader, and loved politics and history, especially his own! He was the family historian and encouraged his children and grandchildren to honor their Irish heritage through whatever talents they had. He was recently very proud of his 100% Irish DNA results from Ancestry.com! His memory of his ancestors, their personal histories and their special personalities were shared with all his family. He had a great love of all things Notre Dame and his grandchildren knew he could be found on Saturdays in front of the TV watching whatever ND game was broadcasting at that time! Being able to attend ND football games on campus with all the kids was a special treat and probably ranked right up there with a trip to Ireland in 2003 for his 70th birthday or the family's trip to the Vatican to meet the Pope in 1979! His children and grandchildren will forever remember his wonderful carpentry talents and will greatly miss the sound of his power tools starting up as he spent time in his workshop creating special gifts for his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; four daughters: Meagen Flood of Janesville, Erin Flood Brennan (Tommy) of Prairie du Sac, Sheila Flood of Janesville, and Tricia Flood Gallahue (Brian) of Woodbury, MN; eleven grandchildren: Anna Claire Flood Clapper (Nicholas), Abigael Brennan Murphy (Michelle), Kathleen Flood, Elizabeth Brennan, Cooper Flood, Daniel Brennan, John Flood, Molly Gallahue, Caitlin Brennan, Sean Gallahue, and Clare Gallahue; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Clapper. He is further survived by his sister, Kathleen Flood Lane of Northbrook, IL; brother, Neill Flood (Nancy) of Delavan; many special nieces and nephews; and his faithful Springerdoodle, Ellie. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Timothy, in 2007; parents; brother, William Flood; brother-in-law, Thomas Lane; sister-in-law, Jackie McLaughlin Flood, and special cousin, Pat A. Nelson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those interested may give memorials to ECHO in Janesville or the St. John Vianney School Foundation. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com