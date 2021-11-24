Delavan, WI - Thomas J. Delaney, age 82, of Delavan has arrived in Heaven on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Willowick in Clinton. He was born in Elkhorn on August 21, 1939 to John and Mary (Kearney) Delaney. Thomas graduated from DDHS in 1959 and went to UW-Madison where he completed a short agriculture course. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Thomas was united in marriage to Nancy Lipps on November 6, 1965 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 1999. Thomas was a proud member of the Operator Engineer Local 139 and also enjoyed deer hunting, traveling, and spending time at his treasured cabin on Lake Wisconsin.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; a daughter, Kathy (Mark) Sumnicht, of Beaver Dam; a son, Don (Jan) Delaney, of Oak Creek; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and siblings, Sue (Wayne) Tinder, of TN, Larry (Helen) Delaney, of Delavan, and Dorothy Delaney-Gauger, of CA. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Delaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
