February 28, 1949 - February 13, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Thomas J. Berner, age 70, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home, with his loving wife, Carol at his side. Tom was born in Janesville on February 28, 1949, the son of Louis and Josephine (Honisch) Berner. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, where he also belonged to the Phi Kappa Alpha Ci Fraternity. Tom was married to his wife and best friend, Carol (Johnson) Berner on August 5, 1978. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Beck-Father Olson Council 10363, and worked in Materials Management and Environmental Services for Rock County.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; sister, Patricia (Chuck) Grimm; special nephew and niece, Eric (Emily) Grimm and Erin Grimm; sisters in-law, Linda (Dave) Swengel and Nancy (Rex) Anderson; nieces and nephews: Christy (Dave) Johanson, Mike (Aly) Swengel, John (Breanna) Swengel, Julie (Neal) Kolb, Laura (Dave) Anderson; grand nieces and nephews: Olivia, Logan, Liam, Emma, June, Frank, Hunter, Lydia, Eric, Adeline, Amelia, Ava, Jack, and Gus; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and mother and father in-law, Marilyn and Roland Johnson.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Nativity of Mary School.