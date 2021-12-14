DePere, WI - On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Thomas J. Abb, 83, was called home to heaven after passing peacefully at home in DePere, WI. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will always be remembered. Tom was born on August 25, 1938 in Janesville, WI to Ralph and Phyllis (Perry) Abb. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged to civilian work including sales, quality control, and real estate education. He was a member of the Black Powder Rifle Club in Fort Atkinson, WI, which fed his passion for the outdoors and firearms. Thomas attended Northland Baptist Bible College in Pembine, WI and soon after served his community as a Chaplain for Oconto, Marinette, and Menominee County Sheriff's departments and prison systems. His wise counsel impacted many inmates and officers during his years as a Chaplain.
Thomas was a caring, pleasant and giving soul; always reaching out to others. When talking with his grandchildren, they always knew Grandpa loved them dearly and that they filled his heart with joy. He had a passion for God and people; desiring that all know God's gift to them. His favorite Bible verse to share with others was John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing guitar, singing hymns, listening to blue grass gospel, woodcarving, hunting, fishing, and watching boats in the marina.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Ganzow) Abb; children, Kevin (Cheri) Abb, Patty (John) Stukenberg, Tina (Scott) Ericson, James (Becky) Abb, Joshua (Wanda) Abb; grandchildren, Gavin Abb, Tiffany Naumann, Noel Stukenberg, Natalie Ericson, Thomas Stukenberg, Emily Suba, Nikolas Ericson, Jakob Stukenberg, Charlotte Vielleux, Katelyn Stukenberg; great-grandchild, Jackson Vanbuskirk; brothers and sister, Robert (Helen) Abb, Sue (Doug) Hinther, Jerry Abb, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Phyllis Abb; sister, Kaleen Abb; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Corey Klepp officiating. Military Honors to follow. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
