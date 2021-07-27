Thomas Henry "Kerk" Kerkenbush

Evansville, WI - Thomas H. "Kerk" Kerkenbush age 85 of Evansville, WI died on July 24, 2021. He was born July 2, 1936 the son of Willard and Lenore (Smith) Kerkenbush. Tom graduated from Portage High School '54, UW Platteville '58 and Northern Illinois University '71. On August 18, 1962 he was united in marriage to Ann Hansmeier in Waukon, IA. Tom was a seven-year member of the WI National Guard active in '61 during the Berlin Crisis. His life's work was encouraging young people. He was an educator and coach in Crandon and Evansville, WI for 36 years and a Wisconsin Hunter Safety Instructor for 40 years. Tom spent several summers as the Evansville Summer Recreational Director at "The Shack" and managing Teener Baseball at the Evansville Leota Park. In addition to Ann he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Justine (Brad) Fahlgren Evansville, sons Gregory Thomas (Korianne) McFarland, WI and Martin Demeral (Nicole) of Rapid City, SD; treasured grandchildren Logan James (Liz Zinkham), Seth Bradley Fahlgren, Thomas David Kerkenbush, Garrett Martin and Katharina Mae Kerkenbush. Special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. Kerk was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Alfred and Bernice Hansmeier, brothers Richard and John, niece Jonica Joy Kerkenbush and brother and sister-in-law Leon and Sue Hansmeier. A Memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday July 31, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A visitation will be held from 1:30pm until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. A private family Inurnment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers/plants a memorial fund is being established.
HE WILL BE LONG MISSED, NEVER REPLACED AND EVER LOVED.