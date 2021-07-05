November 3, 1932 - June 28, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI, WI - Thomas H. "Tom" Peck 88, of Lake Geneva, WI and Naples, FL passed away peacefully to eternal life on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence in Naples, Florida. A visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (515 Center St., Lake Geneva, WI) on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. with prayers at 11:15a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva) at 12 p.m. Private Burial Will be at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery next to his wife Carol. Please see future edition for full obituary. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Peck Family.