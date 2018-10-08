November 19, 1926 - September 11, 2018
Minnetonka, MN -- Thomas H. Schultz, Ph.D., age 91, of Minnetonka, MN, born November 19, 1926 in Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2018. As a youth, Thomas was active in Boy Scouts, and was an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palms. He was a WWII Army Veteran, and served in the Philippines. He received his BS, MS, and PhD in soil science University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was employed by Bayer Pharmaceutical Crop Science Division in research and development. He liked to hunt, fish, study Indian lore, travel with the family RV, camp and garden. He had a terrific sense of humor. He belonged to several professional societies, and was a previous member of the BPOE Elks.
He is survived by loving wife of 69 years, Carol; sons, Stephen (DeVon) of Boulder, CO, and Gary of Coon Rapids, MN; two grandchildren, Kyle of Great Falls, MT, and Travis of Bunnlevel, NC, both serving in the Air Force; two great-grandchildren, Riley and James, NC. He is preceded in death by a stillborn son in Des Moines, IA; parents, Frank C. and Josephine Schultz of Janesville, WI; and brother, Russell F. Schultz of Madison, WI.
A funeral service was held on September 19, 2018, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Salvation Army, or All Saints Foundation. Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels assisted the family.
