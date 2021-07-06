November 3, 1932 - June 28, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Thomas H. Peck (Pechousek) age 88 years of Lake Geneva, WI and Naples, FL passed away to eternal life on Monday, June 28th, 2021 in Naples, FL. Beloved husband for 62yrs of the late Carol (nee Buresh) who preceded Tom in death on March 29, 2017. Devoted father of Tom Peck of McHenry, IL, James (Vickie) Peck of Lake Geneva, WI, Lawrence (Molly) Peck of Ann Arbor, MI and Shanghai, China, and Robert (Christina) Peck of Williams Bay, WI. Proud grandfather of Shelby, Thomas, Lauren, Lindsay, Nicole, Julia and R.J.
Tom was born November 3rd, 1932 in Chicago, IL the son of James and Mary (Koran) Pechousek. He married Carol M. Buresh on May 1st, 1954 at St. Mary of Celle Catholic Church, Berwyn, IL.
Tom attend St. Mary of Celle Grammar School, Saint Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. Tom and Carol soon after started a family and raised four sons in Elmhurst, IL., before moving to Lake Geneva, WI in 1983.
While in Elmhurst Tom was very active with his boys while they participated in many different activities and served as both a Little League Coach and Umpire.
Tom was very involved in many civic and community groups in Lake Geneva, WI and Naples, FL He was proud to serve as Past President of the Lake Geneva Lions Club, Member of the Presidents Club of St. Ignatius College Prep School, Board Member of the Lake Geneva Water Safety Patrol, Past President of the St. Kilian Parish Council, Board Member of the Madrid Club in Naples, FL, Past Chairman of the Board of the Geneva Bay Estate Association and member of the Knights of Columbus, Elmhurst Council.
Tom was a businessman during his life and he was proud to have worked with many wonderful people and did a job he loved, Tom started and ran many different car dealerships during his life. In 1968 he became President of Grange Dodge in Countryside, IL, and in 1979 he started Tom Peck Chevrolet in Chicago, IL In 1988 with his Son Jim, he started Tom Peck Ford in Clinton, WI and added Tom Peck Ford of Huntley, IL in 1999 with his son Tom Peck Jr. Tom was proud of his work and during his career he was able to serve as Past President of the Chicagoland Dodge Dealers Association, A.C.E. Judge, Chicago Auto Show, Resolution Judge for the Wisconsin Auto and Truck Dealers Association and Past Chairman of the CATA Dodge Dealer Laborers.
The Family is asking for memorials to be made to the Angel Fund at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147) in Tom's Honor.
Visitation for Tom will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI) on Thursday, July 8th, 2021 from 6-8pm and again on Friday, July 9th from 10-11:15am, with procession to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon with the Most Reverend Bishop James Schuerman officiating. Private Interment at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Lunch will follow in Lake Geneva and will be announced at Mass. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Peck Family.