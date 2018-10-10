May 2, 1929 - October 5, 2018
Fort Atkinson, WI -- Thomas H. Glass, age 89, of Fort Atkinson, WI, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 5, 2018. He was born in Janesville on May 2, 1929, the son of the late Harold and Bessie (Ellis) Glass. Thomas joined the U.S. Army on September 17, 1946, during his senior year of high school, and later joined the U.S. Air Force on January 17, 1951. He was Honorably discharged on January 28, 1955. Tom served during Army occupation of Japan during WWII. While in the Air Force, during the Korean War, Tom was stationed in Germany. After returning to the United States, Tom went to work for General Motors in Janesville, retiring as foreman in the paint department on May 1, 1988, after over 38 years of service. On June 15, 1963, he married Patricia Mae McDonald and together they had two children. Tom has lived on Lake Koshkonong for over 55 years, an area he truly loved. He was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and duck hunting. He especially enjoyed duck hunting trips to South Dakota with his son, nephews and brother. Tom was also an avid history buff, who could tell you everything about Lake Koshkonong, his family history, and the civil war. Tom was a very loving husband and father, who was supportive of everything his family did. He was a true gentleman, always holding his wife's hand when ever they were together. Tom always encouraged and planned many family outings over the years. He looked forward to spending time with his children, grandchildren, and other extended family sharing stories and tales of years past.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Patty Mae; and his two children, James (Susie) Glass of Laotto, IN, and Jane (Joe) Glass-Waldron of Whitewater, WI; his grandchildren, who he adored: Tommy (Shann) Schuette, Taylor Glass, Bailee Glass, and Lexi Ellis; great-grandson, Jaydn; and great-great grandson, Bryson. He is further survived by his sister, Lois Zimmerman of Janesville; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Lester Jass of Rapid City, SD; brother and sisters-in-law: Ned and Caryl McDonald of Dekalb, IL, Lorraine McDonald of Black River Falls, WI, and Nancy McDonald of Sharon, WI. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Alice Glass; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Shirley Glass; and brothers-in-law: Elmer Zimmerman, Doug McDonald, and Monte McDonald.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Dr., Milton, WI, with Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made in Tom's name to the charity of the donor's choosing.
