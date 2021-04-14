Thomas G. "Tom" Kober

May 10, 1946 - April 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Thomas G. Kober, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Agrace Hospice. He was born May 10, 1946 in Sheboygan, WI to the late David and Amalia (Eirich) Kober. After high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army and would serve his country for the next 20 years in active duty and in reserves. Tom worked for GM in Janesville and retired after 32 1/2 years.
On February 22, 1969, Thomas married the love of his life, Aurora "Dora" Hernandez in Jefferson, WI.
Family was number one to Tom and he loved watching his grandchildren in their activities, especially Charlie with his baseball and hockey. Tom was a self-proclaimed number 1 Green Bay Packers fan and you would find him watching every game, though he was also a fan of all Wisconsin sports.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years; Aurora Kober; son Kory (Nicole) Kober and their children: Charlie and Kate; daughter Amanda (Michael) Barrette and their children: Haily Clark, Elizabeth, and Indy; three sisters: Marilyn (Ronald) DeKarske, Sherry Baalke, and Linda (Wayne) Thiel; brother Gary (Karen) Kober; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Ronald, William, Robert and Mark Kober; and brother-in-law Thomas Baalke.
A Funeral will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Committal services will then follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park where Tom will be accorded his Full Military Funeral Honors. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials in Tom's name are appreciated to the Milton School District, memo Patrick McCann Scholarship.
A heartfelt thank you is wished upon the entire staff of Agrace Hospice for all their compassion and care given to Tom and his family.