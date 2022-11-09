Janesville, WI - Thomas G. Lohmeier age 20 passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2022 in Center Township, Wisconsin. Thomas was born on November 20, 2001 in Fort Atkinson Wisconsin to Amber Flick and Craig Lohmeier. He graduated from Milton High School in 2020. He worked as a union pipe layer for Parisi Construction.
Thomas was a "Great Outdoorsman". He enjoyed anything with an adrenaline rush or physically challenging. He enjoyed riding ATV, dirt biking, camping, truck pulls, hunting, fishing, longboarding, golfing, bowling, and boating, just to mention a few...
He had a zest for life, a contagious energy and a sassy smirk that will be remembered and always missed.
Thomas is survived by his mother Amber Flick (Paul Wargowsky) and father Craig (Lindsey) Lohmeier, siblings Ava and Dayne Lohmeier, his grandparents; Lynda Light, Sandi Lohmeier, Bonnie and Jerry Pfeifer and great-grandmother Betty Lohmeier. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Thomas Flick, Fred Lohmeier Jr, and Fred Lohmeier Sr.
A visitation will be held Saturday November 12, 2022 from 12:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with a short prayer service and sharing of stories at 2:00 P.M. A "Celebration of Life" will be held following services (Location TBD).
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lohmeier as a living tribute
