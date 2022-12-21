Thomas F. Smith

July 30, 1946 - December 17, 2022

Janesville, WI - Thomas F. Smith, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 30, 1946; the son of Thomas S. and Florence (Carlson) Smith. Tom graduated from high school in Gloucester, NJ and then joined the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam war and finished the rest of his time in the reserves. Tom loved making things with is hands. He enjoyed it so much that he turned his hobby in to his career. He worked as a master carpenter for many years, with most of his time spent with JP Cullen & Sons. He was part of the carpenter's union for over 50 years. Tom excelled in making children's toys and furniture. Every year at Christmas, everybody hoped that Tom got their name. They knew if he did, they would receive a handcrafted gift from him. In addition to his love for carpentry and woodworking, Tom was a model railroad enthusiast.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.