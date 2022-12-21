Janesville, WI - Thomas F. Smith, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 30, 1946; the son of Thomas S. and Florence (Carlson) Smith. Tom graduated from high school in Gloucester, NJ and then joined the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam war and finished the rest of his time in the reserves. Tom loved making things with is hands. He enjoyed it so much that he turned his hobby in to his career. He worked as a master carpenter for many years, with most of his time spent with JP Cullen & Sons. He was part of the carpenter's union for over 50 years. Tom excelled in making children's toys and furniture. Every year at Christmas, everybody hoped that Tom got their name. They knew if he did, they would receive a handcrafted gift from him. In addition to his love for carpentry and woodworking, Tom was a model railroad enthusiast.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Vickie Sheridan; daughter, Kimberly Smith-Flanders; 2 grandchildren, Courtney and Ben Flanders; sister, Florence (Raymond) Barford; many deeply loved nieces and nephews; sisters in-law, Sheryl (Tony) Walls and Lisa (Don) Marshall; brothers in-law: Michael (Kim) Sheridan, David Sheridan, and Paul (Tammie) Sheridan; special friends, Gene and Angie and Jeff and Sharon; and 2 dogs, Fletcher and Jazzy. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diana Vera; mother and father in-law, Daniel T. and Ann Sheridan; brother in-law, Daniel P. Sheridan; nephew, John Schroeder; and dog, TJ (Tom Junior).
A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Pettit's Lakeview Bar in Milton, WI. Memorials are preferred to VetsRoll or any Veterans affiliation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Tom's family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice, especially Emmie and Raquel, and Gina with Home Instead for the compassionate care given to him.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.