Thomas Edward "Tom" Caltagerone

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Thomas "Tom" Edward Caltagerone, age 54, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Rockford, IL on May 10, 1967, the son of Albert Caltagerone and Margaret (Helgeson) Graf. Tom had several passions including his family, guitar playing, work and his second family at Fearless MMA. Tom's most recently worked for Impact Confections/KUA Candy until he had to retire due to his health.
Tom is survived by his 3 siblings: Sandra DeRosso of Spring, TX, Chera (James) Gibb of Hugo, MN and Philip (Lori Gummow) Caltagerone of Loves Park, IL; 7 nieces and nephews; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert; and stepfather, Richard Graf.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Patrick Delgado and the members of Fearless MMA and the HR team and employees at Impact Confections for their support and kindness over the past few months. The overwhelming display of compassion and kindness was greatly appreciated.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A small ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be to Fearless MMA, 1233 N. Touson Dr., Janesville, WI 53546. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.