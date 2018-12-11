December 21, 1930 - December 7, 2018
Janesville, WI -- After courageously fighting cancer, Thomas Edward McGrath, age 87, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 7, 2018 at home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born December 21, 1930 in Freeport, IL, the son of the late Francis R. and Evelyn R. (Cassidy) McGrath. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and served his country during the Korean Conflict. On June 27, 1956, he married the former Barbara Jean Linneman at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. He and Barb were the first couple married in the new parish. Tom worked for over 38 years for the Wisconsin Power & Light Co. (Alliant Energy) until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Nativity of Mary Parish. He was a very faithful person with a deep love of God and his faith. He showed this regularly, with his service to others in small and large ways. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #197. Tom was a very devoted husband and Dad. He would drop anything he was doing to be able to spend time with his kids and grandchildren. He was an avid runner, and would be seen around town on his workouts, wearing his bright colors! He was a very honest and kind man and would "tell it like it is". He loved playing cards with his family and his friends, and he was a "legend in his own mind" at the table! Tom loved taking short cuts when he was driving, whether it was shorter or not! He loved maps, but very rarely followed them. Tom was known for his "Tom-isms", and those words of wisdom will be remembered by everyone! Tom also enjoyed the weekly adventures with his "cronies".
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barb; his four children: Kim (John, Capt. USN-Ret.) Keilty, of Oklahoma City OK, Kelly (Mark) Hassinger, of Leavenworth, WA, Matt (Kathy) McGrath, and Andy (Ann) McGrath, both of Janesville; his beloved grandchildren: Kate (Nick, Lt. Col. USAF) Morgans, Kelly Keilty (HM1, USNR), Lt. Jack (Mekele) Keilty, USN, Hannah (fiance Chris Lott) Hassinger, Hailey Hassinger, and Tessa Hassinger, Sara McGrath, Carly McGrath, and Jake McGrath, Sam (fiancee, Erica Waege) McGrath, and Max McGrath; his dear great-granddaughter, Emma Cate Keilty; and by in-laws; nieces; nephews; and many friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: James, Bob, and Larry McGrath.
Memorial services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at NATIVITY OF MARY PARISH, 313 E. Wall St., with Fr. Rob Butz officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Full Military Rites will be accorded by the V.F.W. Kienow-Hilt Post 1621. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or at www.agrace.org.
Tom's family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of Agrace Hospice, and especially to those special people who were so great working with Tom and his family - Jill, Erin, and Dusty! Thank you all!
