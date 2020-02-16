September 29, 1954 - February 8, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Thomas E. McKearn, 65, of Whitewater, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 just outside of Milton. Tom was born on September 29, 1954 in Beloit, WI to the late Richard and Anne Marie (FitzPatrick) McKearn. He graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1972. On July 17, 1976, Tom married Connie Pepper at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. He worked for over 40 years doing body work for Mansfield Autobody. Tom was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton, the Village Squares dance club and was the former President of the Milton Youth Football League. He cherished his time with his family. Tom was a friend to everyone, and loved by everyone. His joy was his wife, kids, grandkids, and his home. He loved working at his job and at his farm, The McKearn's Shamrock Acres, with his son, Matt. He was always proud of what his family had accomplished. He will be greatly missed by all for his smile and his oh-so-funny sense of humor. His unexpected death will forever leave an emptiness that will never be filled. We will miss you Tom!

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Connie McKearn of Whitewater; children: Matthew McKearn of Whitewater, Nicholas McKearn of Fort Stewart, GA, Maria (William) Jensen of LaCrosse, WI; six grandchildren: Morgan McKearn, Landon, Alyssa, Aiden McKearn, Erica and Erin Jensen; siblings: Patrick (Danette) McKearn of Beloit, WI, Carol Haskins of South Beloit, IL, Kathleen (Gary) Hensel of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law: Colleen McKearn of Janesville, WI; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a brother-in-law, Don Haskins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Entombment will follow the services at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Tuesday.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

828 S. Janesville Street www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

Milton, WI 53563 608-868-2542