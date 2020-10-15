Thomas E. Bishop II

July 7, 1987 - October 7, 2020
Little Rock, AR - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Thomas Edward Bishop II, loving Son of Tom and Vicky Bishop of Janesville Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 33. Thomas was born on July 7, 1987 at Bitburg Air Base, W. Germany and lived the life of a military family, relocating and living throughout the country. He attended Milton High School while living in Janesville, Wisconsin. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance technician. He served at Little Rock Air Force Base, where he married Brittany Ann Marihugh and their daughter Gabrielle was welcomed into the world. Thomas also served a tour in Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Thomas had a passion for science fiction and fantasy. He also loved bringing joy and happiness to those around him. He combined these passions in creating works of art and creating imaginary stories and scripts. His artwork of various mythical creatures are enjoyed throughout his network of friends. He was also an avid lover of all genre of music and collector of works by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. He was infamous for laughter, his infectious smile and his kind and giving spirit. Thomas never knew the meaning of a frown. Thomas is preceded in death by his biological mother Charlene and grandmother Fena Mae Eli. He is survived by his parents Tom and Vicky Bishop, daughter Gabrielle and her mother Brittany, siblings Robert (Tracy) Bishop, Sabrina (Jon) Karlen, Erika (Mario) Jimenez-Alas, Christie Knighten, Angela Mcgrew, Samantha Forsman and Val Hogue, paternal grandparents Earl and Thelma Bishop, nieces Ashlee Knighten, Juliet and Jordan Karlen, Caroline and Layla Bishop, nephews Dustin and Zachary Knighten and Theodore Jimenez-Alas and numerous other uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. A funeral service for Thomas will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 53548. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00PM up to the time of service at 2:00PM. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery where Full Military Funeral Honors will be accorded to Thomas. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to Thomas' family.