Thomas D. "Thom" Christenson

Madison/Janesville, WI - Thomas 'Thom' 'Bomber' D. Christenson, 58, passed away at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center with his family at his side after he valiantly fought cancer for 15 months. He was born July 23, 1963, in Janesville, WI to David Christenson and Anita Smith. He graduated from Parker High School where he was on the swim team, choir, theater and his band Equinox.
Thom enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, playing golf, biking, rollerblading, canoeing, and watching sport events especially Badgers and Packers. Music was a huge part of Thom's life including going to concerts with anyone who would go, but especially the yearly trip to Summerfest with Mariah for her birthday, to listening to the Beach Boys growing up and of course his favorite Tom Petty.
From a very early age food was always important to Thom and he loved being a Restaurant Manager at multiple restaurants. If not cooking, then he would always be watching a food channel on tv.
His family was so much more important to Thom with spending time with his daughter and grandchildren and being the favorite uncle/brother/son.
He had a zest for life that was unmatched and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Thom is survived by his beloved daughter Mariah Carr; grandchildren: Jordan and Stella; mother Anita (Peter) McMullen; Step-mom Nanci Christenson; siblings: Chris Christenson and Connie Johnson; step-siblings: Betsy (Bob) Tadder, Paul McMullen, and Andrew (Christine) McMullen; nieces and nephews: Wendy (Michael) Tomaszewski, Jerra Harvey, Kayla (David) Neumueller, Kellen Harvey, and Amanda Harvey; grandnieces nephews: Gabby, Liam, Brynn, Aubrey, Gavin. Thom was preceded in death by his father David Christenson; great nephew Nathaniel; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, following will be a Celebration of Life at Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
