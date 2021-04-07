December 20, 1938 - April 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Thomas D. Hanson, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, WI.
He was born on December 20, 1938 in Viroqua, WI, the son of Herman and Louise (Smith) Hanson. Tom was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Theresa Zielinski on August 8, 1959 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on December 9, 2003.
Tom was the owner of Tom's Gas & Repair for 29 years. Later during his retirement, he managed R& B Express Market where many friends would stop for morning coffee and conversation. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pitching horseshoes, playing cribbage, going to casinos and RVing. Tom was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
Survivors include his children, Shirley (Mike) Hauser of Machesney Park, IL, Barbara (Peter) Smith of Janesville, WI, and Rhonda Hendricks of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Matt (Michelle) Petersen of Third Lake, IL, Brett (Natalie Quinnies) Eastlick of Phoenix, AZ, Amanda (Ryan) Newell of Janesville, WI, Johnathan Milner of Davie, FL, Sarah Smith of Janesville, WI, and Zackary Milner of West Palm Beach, FL; great grandchildren, Madison Petersen, and Mikenzie Petersen, Leilah Riley; special friends, Jeff (Bernadine) Crall; and fur buddy, Benny.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Janet Feltz and Debra Hanson and companion, Sandra Smith.
The family would like to thank the Beloit Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice Care.
A Funeral Service for Tom will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
